NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials have closed all westbound lanes on 1-64 in Norfolk as State Police investigates a motor vehicle incident Saturday morning.

According to officials at 511 Hampton Roads, all westbound lanes on I-64 at mile marker 283.9, west of I-264 west, are currently closed.

State Police have not released further details surrounding the incident, however, Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and the scene is currently active.