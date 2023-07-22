NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A single vehicle crash on I-64 near Bay Avenue sent a man to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday when the driver of a 2014 Dodge lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail.

The passenger, a 26-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle was wearing her seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team is investigating the scene. According to officials, alcohol was a contributing factor.

This is an active investigation and charges are pending at this time.