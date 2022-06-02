NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating an overnight interstate shooting where Norfolk meets Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a call for gunshots around 11:30 p.m. on I-264 near Newtown Road.

Troopers searched I-264 in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, but were unable to locate any victims or vehicles.

Just after midnight, two victims arrived at Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victims were unsure of the shooting location or suspects.

All inside lanes traveling westbound on I-264 near Newtown Road remained closed for several hours. The area reopened just before 6 a.m.

Witnesses driving in the area before or after the incident who may have information are encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800.

