NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An early morning shooting on Interstate 264 near Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk is under investigation.

Virginia State Police have not shared details about a shooting victim or possible suspect at this time, but said they were called to investigate in the area just after 2:45 a.m. It was on westbound I-264, police say.

Police are still investigating and said more information that doesn’t hinder the investigation will be released when it’s available

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information is asked to call State Police.