HVAC technician dies after being electrocuted at Norfolk home

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) – A technician employed by a locally-owned heating and air conditioning company died Tuesday after he was electrocuted while working in a customer’s home in Norfolk.

A One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning company spokesperson confirmed Thursday the technician died from injuries sustained while on the job.

“One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has begun an investigation into the cause and will share further details once they become available,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “The entire One Hour team is saddened by the loss of this dedicated technician, son and friend to many, and our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

The company did not release any additional details about the technician’s identity.

The One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning company is a franchisee and is locally-owned and operated, the spokesperson said.

According to its website, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning services HVAC units throughout Hampton Roads.