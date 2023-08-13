NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A husband and wife were arrested in connection to the deadly assault of a 45-year-old man in Norfolk, police say.

Police say they were dispatched on Friday around 6:40 p.m. to the 700 block of Mariners Way for the report of a death. When officers arrived, they found Jose Moreno dead inside of an apartment.

50-year-old James C. Lynch and 43-year-old Kristie M. Lynch were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Both are currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.