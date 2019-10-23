Hunton YMCA board members organize press conference against NRHA to save facility

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some Norfolk businesses, civic leaders and religious leaders are organizing efforts to save their neighborhood YMCA.

The board of the William A. Hunton YMCA will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to express their views on how they feel the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) is using its financial leverage to put them out of business.

Located in the Tidewater Park public housing community, organizers say this location provides daycare, before and after school enrichment, and recreational programs to 300 children and their families.

Organizers claim the NRHA aims to buy the Hunton YMCA or have it condemned, for the purpose of using the property for a stormwater pond.

The press conference will be held Oct 24 at 3 p.m. at the Hunton YMCA located at 1139 Charlotte Street in Norfolk. 10 On Your Side’s Kayla Gaskins is there and will provide a live report on WAVY News 10 at 4 pm.

Scheduled to speak on behalf of the Hunton YMCA will be:

Ulysses Turner, Norfolk businessman, former vice-chairman of the NRHA and former chairman of the Norfolk School Board. Turner will discuss Hunton’s financial plight.

Dr. Robert Murray, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Dr. Murray will discuss Hunton’s social impact in Tidewater Park.

Joseph T. Waldo of Waldo & Lyle, Hunton’s pro bono attorney. Waldo will describe how NRHA has grossly undervalued the Hunton YMCA’s property.

Norfolk City Councilman Paul Riddick. Riddick will call for a plan to save the Hunton YMCA by building a new YMCA in Tidewater Park.

Organizers say the press conference will last 25-30 minutes.