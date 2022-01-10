Hundreds wait in line for COVID test at Military Circle Mall Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds waited in line for a COVID-19 test at Military Circle Mall Monday.

An hour after the testing site opened, there was a line wrapping around the old Macy’s all the way to Optima Health. Some people waited as long as two hours to get a test and showed up at 12:30 p.m. to snag a spot in line. The center opened at 2 p.m.

“It was very, very difficult,” said Brenda Jenkins.

Jenkins told 10 On Your Side she searched for almost two weeks to find a place to get a COVID-19 test before securing a spot at Military Circle.

“Everything was filled up,” Jenkins explained.

Jenkins arrived at 1:30 p.m. and found dozens of people were already lining up at the door.

We spoke with Patricia Dickson around 3 p.m. Like Jenkins, she too arrived around 1:30 p.m. and was already midway to the front of the line that curved around the former Macy’s.

“I’ve been around some people that might’ve been exposed to it and some people that were, so just making sure that I’m good. Got too many grandbabies. Don’t want to get them sick,” Dickson stated. “The DMV was actually longer, the DMV was longer. This is OK.”

The Virginia Department of Health has since added two new community testing centers as demand for testing hits another all-time high. Both centers are appointment only and will run from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can make an appointment here.