NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, hundreds fill Lafayette Park Sunday for the Speak-Up Rally.

The constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. was overturned in a 5-4 vote Friday.

“We have been expecting it for decades,” Ammie Pascua, Director of Outreach for Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice League, said.

Now, the decision is left up to each state. As it stands, abortion is legal in Virginia, but Governor Glenn Youngkin seeks a 15-week ban.

“The fight still carries on despite all the things going on in the world,” Petronella Holmes, a volunteer, said.

Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice League gathered for the rally to educate about safe abortions.

“We are going to continue funding abortions. We are going to continue ending the stigma. We are going to continue trying normalizing as essential healthcare,” Pascua added.

Pascua said it’s going to take a lot.

“It’s going to take caring for the community. Investing your money and your care and your time into your community so that we can get out of this,” she explained.

Abortion isn’t the only right city leaders are worried about.

“We have to remember this is not the end of it,” Ramin Fatehi, Norfolk’s Commonwealth Attorney, said. “The right of people to marry someone of another race. The right of same-sex couples to marry. The right of married couples to have contraception. The right that are considered the right of privacy are all in danger.”

Fatehi is also one of the 83 elected prosecutors to refuse to prosecute abortion.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a separate opinion those rights should be reconsidered.

“They are coming for those rights next. What that means for us as citizen is we have to vote, vote, vote,” Fatehi said.

He said to vote in every election and find people who protect your right to privacy.

The next time to submit a ballot to have your voice heard is November 8. The deadline to register is October 17.

Click here to register to vote.