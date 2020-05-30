Hundreds gather at Norfolk Police Operations Center to protest police brutality following George Floyd death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group gathered before a march on Saturday afternoon through the city in protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis Police officer earlier this week.
Demonstrators planned to start their march at 2 p.m. after a speech in front of the Norfolk Police Operations Center.
The gathering is one of many taking place across the country in protest of police brutality.
10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott was on the scene speaking with community members.
