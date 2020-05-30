Hundreds gather at Norfolk Police Operations Center to protest police brutality following George Floyd death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group gathered before a march on Saturday afternoon through the city in protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis Police officer earlier this week.

Several hundred people out today in Norfolk to protest #GeorgeFloyd murder. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/yYcBpjvjTf — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) May 30, 2020

Demonstrators planned to start their march at 2 p.m. after a speech in front of the Norfolk Police Operations Center.

The gathering is one of many taking place across the country in protest of police brutality.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott was on the scene speaking with community members.

“No justice No peace”

Protests over #GeorgeFloyd murder continue in Norfolk today @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/BimC85mO5U — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) May 30, 2020

