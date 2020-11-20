HUD grant funding applications now open to local nonprofits in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – City officials say Norfolk is now accepting applications from local nonprofits to receive federal grants that will help with community development needs, affordable housing, and homelessness.

Applications will be accepted for the following annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant programs: CDBG, ESG, and HOME.

The window to apply starts Monday, November 23, 2020, and closes at 5 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020.

The awards are expected to be distributed in July 2021.

The annual funding is an essential source for many nonprofit organizations that are helping those in need throughout the community.

City officials say that while the amount of federal dollars available for this round of grants has yet to be determined by the HUD, it is anticipated that about $2 million will be available for awards to nonprofits.

For more information visit norfolk.gov/hudentitlement.