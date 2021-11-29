HUD grant funding applications now open to local nonprofit organizations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local nonprofit organizations in Norfolk can now send their application for the annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant programs.

The grants are designed to help with a range of community development needs, affordable housing, and homelessness.

An anticipated $4 to 5 million in funds will be available and distributed in July 2022.

Applications are being accepted for the following annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant programs: CDBG, ESG, and HOME.

Applications will be open from Monday, November 29, through Friday, December 31, 2021. Application materials and details can be found HERE.

The Department of Housing and Community Development will hold an in-person public input and information session for residents and organizations to give recommendations and comments the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 HUD allocations

The session is set for Wednesday, December 8, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall (810 Union Street), on the 6th floor.

For more information, e-mail HudEntitlement@norfolk.gov or call 757-664-4257.