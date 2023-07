NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is holding a career fair on Thursday.

HRT is seeking to fill positions for electronic and electrical maintenance technicians, facilities maintenance mechanics, facilities maintenance technicians, electro-mechanical technicians, operations facility equipment technicians and track inspectors.

The career fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HRT facility on East 18th Street in Norfolk. There will be on the spot screenings and interviews.