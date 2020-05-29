HRT to resume normal services in June, face coverings required; fares to resume in July

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit announced on Friday that most transportation will resume under normal operations for the bus and light rail services but certain safety protocols will apply.

Beginning Sunday, June 1 seating will be set up to promote social distancing with select seats marked as off-limits.

In accordance with Governor Ralph Northam’s recent requirement and the VDH, HRT will require customers ages 10 and older to wear a face-covering when “entering, exiting, traveling through, or occupying public transit centers and vehicles.”

Officials with HRT said that a scarf, bandana, or medical-type mask are all acceptable forms of face-coverings.

The Governor's Executive Order 63 mandating face coverings takes effect tomorrow. Remember to wear your mask or other face covering when riding transit vehicles and in transit facilities. pic.twitter.com/NihJQWBdmx — HamptonRoadsTransit (@gohrt_com) May 29, 2020

The HRT said that fare collection for all services will remain suspended until July 1.

Transit users are encouraged to continue boarding and exiting buses from the rear to allow those needing assistance to use the front of the bus. Customers are encouraged to use transit for essential purposes only.

Paratransit services will operate as normal.

The service on the Elizabeth River Ferry will remain on a winter schedule in response to the decline in travelers, closures of the Waterside District, and cancellation of Harbofest 2020.

“In response to the growing pandemic, HRT implemented an Essential Service Plan on March 31 that provided a limited number of bus routes to serve major activity centers on the north and south sides. All routes were operating on 60-minute headway,” said HRT officials in a release. “In addition, extensive cleaning efforts were undertaken to keep transit vehicles and other public spaces clean. Those efforts will continue.”



For more information on transit services visit gohrt.com.

Latest News