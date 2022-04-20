HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit officials say they will relax their mask mandate and allow customers the option of wearing a face mask while riding on public transit services or while walking through HRT facilities.



The announcement came Tuesday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that it would no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.

HRT President and CEO William Harrell highlighted the decline of COVID infections in the decision.



“Customers are welcome to wear masks if they like, but we will not remove a customer if they choose not to wear a mask,” he said.



TSA also rescinded new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings