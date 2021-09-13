HRT to host upcoming career fair, offering $4K service bonus to new hires

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is offering a $4,000 service bonus to newly hired employees.
HRT is hosting a career fair on Friday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hiring event will be held at Building 4 on 509 East 18th Street in Norfolk.
Officials say they are currently looking for bus operator trainees (full-time), mechanics, servicers, and light rail operator trainees.
A $4,000 service bonus will be offered to newly hired bus operator trainees and light rail operator trainees.
Participants could be hired on the spot.
HRT offers paid training, a CDL license preparation course, and benefits. Positions are currently available in Hampton and Norfolk.
Attendees during the career fair will receive a goodie bag and a gift card. Newly hires will be entered into a drawing for various prizes such as a Fit Bit, Beat by Dre products, and gift cards for Nike or Trader Joe’s.
