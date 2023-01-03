NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit will be holding a career fair Friday to fill several positions.

They include bus operators and light rail operator trainees, and mechanics.

The career fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 509 E. 18th St. in Norfolk.

Bus Operator Trainees can earn a starting salary of $19.50/hr, paid training, CDL prep course, benefits, and a $5,000 service bonus for new hires.

For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.