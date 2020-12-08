HRT: Tide light rail will not operate on Dec. 12-13 due to maintenance of tracks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — HRT officials say the Tide light rail will not operate on the weekend of December 12 and 13.

The service interruption is due to maintenance on sections of the track and ballast between Norfolk State University and Ballentine Boulevard.

“After nearly 10 years of continuous service, it is normal for sections of track to need small adjustments and for the ballast – the stones that lie under the steel rails – to be shored up,” officials said on a press released Tuesday morning.

“When the work is completed, the result should be a smoother ride for customers.”

Temporary bus shuttles will provide service between stations.



They will operate approximately every 30 minutes from 6:00 a.m.to midnight on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m.to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Normal service will resume Monday, Dec. 14.