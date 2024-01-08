NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anticipated inclement weather conditions for Tuesday, Jan 9 will have an impact HRT services.

The Elizabeth River Ferry will temporarily suspend service Tuesday at 9 a.m. due to anticipated high winds.

The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain and high wind gust into Tuesday evening.

“The safety of our patrons and operators is of our greatest concern,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “We will do our best to keep service moving safely and efficiently but must also take precautions in the best interest of our customers and team members.”

Shuttle service will be provided between impacted ferry landings, However, light rail service could be suspended due to potential flooding and winds. Customer should anticipate bus delays.

HRT customers can monitor the Hampton Roads Transit Facebook page for alerts and updates.