HRT, Red Cross partner to host blood drive in support of Sickle Cell Disease

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit and the American Red Cross are partnering to host several blood drives in support of donations for those who have Sickle Cell Disease.

The blood drives will be taking place at the Norfolk Scope and Attucks Theatre on the following dates and times:

Attucks Theater at 1010 Church St. in Norfolk: October 30, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Norfolk Scope Arena at 201 E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk: October 25, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. November 1, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. November 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 15, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. November 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org. At the top of the page, click the “Sponsor Code” box, then type in “sicklecellnorfolk” without spaces and all lower case for a complete schedule of times.

