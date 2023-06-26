NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) will receive $25 million in federal funds to replace the Parks Avenue Maintenance facility.

The 39-year-old facility is being replaced to accommodate future zero-emissions buses. It will also help with fleet maintenance, and the preparation to expand regional transit service.

HRT received the largest award in the Commonwealth. The Biden Administration invested nearly $1.7 billion in federal funding in the future of transit.

“This funding will help deliver state-of-the-art buses and bus facilities that are better for our environment and make Virginia’s transit systems more reliable and comfortable for riders.” Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner

“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go. Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.” U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg

According to the press release, the Bipartisan Infrastructure law will provide an additional $5 billion in funding over the next five years.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration made the announcement on Monday.