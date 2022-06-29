NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) will raise the pay for worker beginning July 1.

Mechanics, bus and train operators will get a $1.25 per hour increase. This is part of the company’s continuing effort to recruit more people to become transit operators and technicians.

“This latest increase is intended to more closely align HRT’s pay with the market for professional drivers,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “HRT is poised to improve transit throughout the region but these plans are contingent on hiring new talent.”

HRT is also offering a $4,000 sign-on bonus for new full-time operators and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new full-time mechanics. These incentives are intended to attract qualified candidates.

For more information, visit gohrt.com.