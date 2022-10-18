NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is once again offering free rides on election day.

HRT made the announcement Tuesday stating that all bus, light rail, ferry, paratransit and microtransit will be free on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The free-fare service is expected to run from the start of the transit day until the end. HRT officials are hoping the move to waive fares will give local riders the opportunity to get to the polls and vote.



To find out what routes serve your community, click here. To learn where local polling stations are, click here.