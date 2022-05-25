NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) officials say they will operate enhanced services through the weekend in anticipation of large crowds for Memorial Day.



Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring an influx of thousands of people in recent years to Norfolk where multiple concerts, baseball at Harbor Park, and celebrations associated with the 18th Annual Patriotic Festival are scheduled.

Additionally, Festival Park in Portsmouth will host the 30th annual Umoja Festival with funk superstar Chaka Khan set to perform at the adjacent Portsmouth Pavilion on Friday.

Below are HRT enhanced schedules services for the upcoming weekend:

Light Rail

Light rail will operate on 15-minute frequency. By 4:45 p.m., the frequency gradually increases to every 8 minutes until the platforms at Monticello (Friday), MacArthur Square (Saturday), and Harbor Park (Friday and Saturday) stations have cleared. At 11 p.m., trains return to 30-minute service until the end of revenue service on Friday and Saturday. Sunday service will terminate after the event is cleared.

Bus

The following bus routes service downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 18, 20, 44, 45, 960 and 961 Given the possibility of larger than normal crowds, additional buses will be positioned near the MacArthur Square Station to help alleviate any overflow crowds on The Tide. Additional operators also will be on standby.

Ferry

The Elizabeth River Ferry will run regular summer revenue service from 5:30 a.m. until the last pick-up at Waterside at 11:45 p.m. Ferry service will begin serving Harbor Park from the North Landing dock one hour before the start of the Tides’ game and run until one hour post-game. Two ferries will run a 15-minute service to Waterside (High Street/North Landing/Waterside route) from 4:00 p.m. until 11:45 p.m., the last ferry to leave Waterside.

Community members can text PATRIOTIC 888-777 to receive street closures, parking and inclement weather updates, as well as emergency alerts. Visit gohrt.com for more information.