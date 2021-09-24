HRT looks to expand The Tide light rail to Military Circle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is exploring the option of extending The Tide light rail to the Military Circle Redevelopment Area.

Officials are currently in the study phase of the project that first began in 2019. They are looking to lay the foundation for an expansion of high-capacity transit in Hampton Roads.

“Light rail serving the expanding Sentara Leigh Hospital campus and the redevelopment of Military Circle would give The Tide a solid anchor on its eastern end that supports access to jobs and economic development,” said Sam Sink, Director of Transit Development for HRT.

As the project continues, HRT officials say that they need to conduct an environmental analysis in order to advance the light rail extension.

Those interested in learning more or providing feedback on the project can visit one of the following tent meetings:

Monday, October 4 | 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Wards Corner Transfer Station (Granby Street, Norfolk)

| 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 5 | 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Military Circle Transfer Area (Ring Road, Norfolk)

| 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 7 | 8:00 a.m. to Noon Newtown Road Station (Newtown Road and Curlew Drive, Norfolk)

| 8:00 a.m. to Noon

In addition to expanding to the Military Circle Redevelopment Area, officials are also exploring the option of an innovative bus rapid transit (BRT) connection to Naval Station Norfolk.