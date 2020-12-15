HRT commended for helping slow spread of COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is being commended by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) for its efforts in helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

APTA cites HRT’s work in following the recommended practices of public health experts encouraging the public to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, and maintain appropriate social distances.

As soon as the pandemic began to take hold in the region, HRT implemented a series of safety steps to protect its employees and customers by requiring them to wear masks and encouraging social distancing by blocking off seats in buses and trains.

HRT also contracted with cleaning companies to use electrostatic equipment spraying a sanitizing solution on all surfaces that employees or customers might touch, including desktops, public service counters and handrails.

As soon as it was able, HRT provided personal protective equipment to all employees. While HRT has resumed collecting fares and restored full service, all other safety programs remain in effect.

“We will continue to do everything we can to help the region beat this pandemic and protect the safety of our customers and employees. With the recent uptick in infections, these efforts continue to be a priority, ” said William Harrell, HRT’s President and CEO.