NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit is celebrating Earth Day by offering free rides.

On April 21, the free fare is for all bus, light rail, ferry and paratransit services.

HRT will also be hosting a community clean-up event on April 21.

Volunteers, businesses and community groups can sign-up to clean an area near a bus stop.

HRT will provide the cleaning supplies.

To sign up for the community clean-up, or to learn more about adopting a bus stop or shelter near you, visit www.gohrt.com/earthday.