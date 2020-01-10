HRT bus and car collide in Ocean View, 3 injured

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after a car ran a red light and crashed into a Hampton Roads Transit bus, HRT officials say.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of E. Ocean View Avenue and Granby Street, police said.

One woman from the sedan and a man and woman inside the bus were taken to the hospital. Six people in total were on the bus at the time, HRT says.

The investigation found the car ran a red light before striking the bus, HRT spokesperson Tom Holden said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories