HRT bus and car collide in Ocean View, 3 injured

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after a car ran a red light and crashed into a Hampton Roads Transit bus, HRT officials say.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of E. Ocean View Avenue and Granby Street, police said.

One woman from the sedan and a man and woman inside the bus were taken to the hospital. Six people in total were on the bus at the time, HRT says.

The investigation found the car ran a red light before striking the bus, HRT spokesperson Tom Holden said.