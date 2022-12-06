NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has been awarded a $20,000 safety grant.

HRT is one of only eight agencies across six states to receive the funding from Operation Lifesaver (OLI). HRT officials say the money will go towards promoting light rail safety awareness and education within the Downtown Norfolk corridor.

These include signage, train wraps, digital media campaigns, giveaways and community meetings.

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) has awarded more than $140,000 in grant funds for rail transit safety public awareness and education projects and campaigns.

The approved grants were awarded through a competitive process, based upon criteria such as key safety messages, target audiences and evaluation methods.