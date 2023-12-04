NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re in the job market, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is hiring and has announced several upcoming career fairs.

HRT is hiring for multiple positions, from administrative to operations. Some of the job listings include a service bonus of up to $5,000.

Starting pay for bus operators, light rail operators, and mechanics is more than $20/hour. Operators and mechanics also receive paid training, benefits, and an opportunity to save for retirement.



If you are interested in applying, please attend one of these upcoming career fairs:

Friday, December 8

Friday, January 12

Monday, February 2

Friday, February 23

Friday, March 15

Wednesday, March 27

All of the career fairs will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Boardroom at the HRT Norfolk Headquarters at 509 E. 18th Street, Building 4.

For a complete list of job openings visit hamptonroadstransit.ourcareerpages.com.