HRT announces project to improve transit services around Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit says it is working to improve transit services in the eastern part of Norfolk — specifically around Naval Station Norfolk.

HRT issued a news release Thursday that said the newly-launched Naval Station Norfolk Transit Corridor Project will look at where high-quality transit can support the Military Highway Retail Corridor.

HRT said it’s looking to lay the foundation for a plan that help them qualify for future federal funding.

Jamie Jackson, HRT’s project manager, said in a statement, “The project will help advance the city’s mobility and growth strategies, support regional economic development, the revitalization of Military Highway Corridor, provide mobility options for commuters, and support readiness for Navy civilian and military personnel.”

The project will also be looking at connecting intermediate destinations like Military Circle Mall and Norfolk International Airport to downtown Norfolk with The Tide light rail, according to the news release.

HRT said the project team will conduct meetings with the public and area businesses as well as survey them.