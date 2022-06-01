NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is asking for feedback.

DMV customers can now scan a QR code on the way out the door of a DMV customer service center (CSC) that sends them to an online survey where they can rate their experiences and share their thoughts.

Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford says they want customers to know that they are listening and that they are committed to “tailoring service to their expectations.”

DMV is also adding a one-question satisfaction survey to credit card machines at all teller windows, asking customers to “rate your service provider” on a five-point scale.

The QR codes can be found at all 75 DMV CSCs, plainly visible to customers at exit doors. DMV plans to add more feedback opportunities across its service channels in the coming months.