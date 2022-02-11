How Hampton Roads is supporting children who lost caregivers during the pandemic

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It is perhaps one of the most sobering statistics of the pandemic: Researchers estimate more than 140,000 children in the United State lost a parent or caregiver during the coronavirus pandemic.

10 On Your Side reached out to several local schools and agencies that support children in Hampton Roads in an effort to discover how local children are being affected, as well as see what services are available.

What we found is somewhat encouraging.

“Our data is not showing an increase in referrals around loss of caregivers or caretakers,” said Andrea Long, chief program and strategy officer for the Up Center.

The Up Center, which provides critical services to children and families in Hampton Roads, has not seen an uptick in kids orphaned due to COVID-19, but it has seen an uptick in COVID tearing families apart.

“Families may be being separated from children because they are involved with CPS,” Long said, referring to Child Protective Services.

This can be just as scary as a death for some children who are living in what the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Child life Specialist Jeane’ Liburd calls the “question mark.”

“Our brain likes normal, same routine, and that is also very comforting to children,” she said.

Liburd told us that kids need to know they will be taken care of, they need information and a listening ear.

“When we can have strong connections of people who love us and care about us, we become more resilient and able to face life challenges,” Liburd told WAVY.

The Up Center is one place kids and parents can build skills they need to cope and come back together as a family. That is the center’s goal.

“We certainly want to encourage people, parents to take care of themselves so they are in a position to take care of their children. And we certainly want to encourage parents to bring their children in so they can get the support they need,’ Long said.

Counseling at the Up Center is mostly virtual right now. They have individual, family and group sessions, as well as counseling in schools.