NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s not just us roasting in the sun this summer. Animals at the Virginia Zoo also feel the heat.

Like us, many animals sweat and pant, but they also have things at the zoo to keep cool.

“We’ve got a pool of water. These are our Malaysian Tiger. They will often come out and be in the water when it is hot like this,” said Virginia Zoo curator of education Michelle Lewis as she points out the water in the tiger exhibit.

Animals also have plenty of shade cover.

“There is a natural shade with our plants,” Lewis said.

A baby pool with water can be used for animals that aren’t proficient in swimming.

Also, your lawn tool can be a way to keep cool too.

‘We might use a sprinkler,” Lewis said. “It might be a form of enrichment for them. It might mimic rain, for example.”

The kitchen can make them a tasty frozen treat.

“Our diet kitchen might make something out of ice,” Lewis said.

Zookeepers constantly monitor the animals to make sure the heat isn’t getting to them.

“Our keepers also watch animal behavior,” Lewis said. “We know is an animal acting perhaps like it’s being affected by the heat and that point, we may call them inside.”

Each habitat for the animals is specially made for them and their natural environment. The Virginia Zoo also spends time making sure the animal is suitable for this climate.

“That is something we factor in when we are looking at what animals to get,” Lewis said.

Lewis said these are things you can do at home with your pet. You can make them a frozen treat or buy a baby pool to cool off outside. Also, make sure your pet has enough water in the summer.