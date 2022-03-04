Housing survey underway for Norfolk residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –The City of Norfolk is asking for the public’s input on a survey to understand the decisions residents make about housing and their experiences living, working and learning in Norfolk.

The survey will help Norfolk take meaningful action to promote and support fair housing choice, address community needs and priorities, overcome segregation and foster inclusive communities that are free from discrimination.

The survey must be completed by March 16 and can be submitted anonymously.

The findings in the survey will be included in Norfolk’s 2021 Analysis of Impediments (AI) report.

To participate in the survey, click here.

For more information about the AI report and Fair Housing Act, visit www.hud.gov/AFFH.