NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A house that officials say had “hoarding conditions’ caught fire Sunday morning in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the fire at 6:11 a.m. in the 600 block of Green View Ln. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire conditions coming from the single-family home.

Officials say the extinguishment of the fire was impacted due to the hoarding conditions at the home.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. One person has been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.