House fire on Wedgefield Ave in Norfolk sends 2 to the hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured following a house fire in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Fire & Rescue officials, crews were dispatched to Wedgefield Avenue just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Two residents were sent to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Wedgefield Ave Fire, Feb. 5, 2022 (Courtesy – Norfolk Fire and Rescue)

