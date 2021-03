NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Oak Grove Road Thursday afternoon to battle a house fire.

According to Norfolk dispatch, they received the call at 1:06 p.m.

A fire spokesperson told WAVY News 10 it appears the fire started outside, then spread to the home. At last check, the fire had not yet been called under control.

This is breaking news. WAVY News 10 has a crew headed to the scene.