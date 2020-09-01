House fire on Lafayette Blvd. in Norfolk under investigation

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the Lafayette area of the city.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue didn’t have many details in a tweet at 8:35 a.m., but said it happened in the 2700 block of Lafayette Blvd. A photo from the scene shows fire damage on one side of the home, on both the first and second floors.

The fire was under control quickly, firefighters say. It’s still under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10