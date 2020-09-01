House fire on Lafayette Blvd. in Norfolk under investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the Lafayette area of the city.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue didn’t have many details in a tweet at 8:35 a.m., but said it happened in the 2700 block of Lafayette Blvd. A photo from the scene shows fire damage on one side of the home, on both the first and second floors.

The fire was under control quickly, firefighters say. It’s still under investigation.

Units respond to a structure fire in the 2700 block of Lafayette Blvd. Efficient work by crews lead to fire control quickly. Fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/jtxZrO9uAX — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) September 1, 2020

