Hotels across Hampton Roads continue to see a steady increase in occupancy rates

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis released new STR data on Wednesday that shows Hampton Roads hotels continue to have the highest occupancy rates among the top 25 markets in the nation.

According to the economists at ODU, when comparing the week of July 19 to 25 in 2019 to this year, the overall hotel revenue has decreased by 50%, and rooms sold dropped by 38% in Virginia.

That is putting the average daily rate for some hotel stays at less than $95.89 a room — which is about a $26 increase in comparison to numbers reported in May, less than two months after the pandemic began.

Data across the top markets for this week, and the last four weeks, when compared to last year shows that Hampton Roads continues to have the highest occupancy rate and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) — which measures hotel performance to calculate average room rate.

The occupancy rate in Hampton Roads was 66.1% for the current week and 63.8% for the last four weeks. Likewise, RevPAR reached $78.39 for the current week and $76.72 for the last four weeks.

The overall occupancy rate of hotels in Hampton Roads for the past four weeks — when compared with the same time last year — shows a decline by 20%, ADR by 13%, and RevPAR by 30%.

Hotel revenue fell 74% in Williamsburg, 20% in Virginia Beach, 25% in Norfolk and Portsmouth, and 22% in Chesapeake and Suffolk, and 30% in Newport News and Hampton since this time last year.

Over the last four weeks and since the pandemic began, data shows that the Williamsburg hotel market has consistently had the poorest performance. The city led with declines in occupancy by 56%, ADR by 34%, RevPAR by 71%, room revenues by 74%, and rooms sold by 61%.

“We continue to see some improvement in room revenues as well as in rooms sold in Hampton Roads almost every week over the last several weeks,” said Professor Vinod Agarwal of the Dragas Center.

“However, given that we will have more restrictions in Hampton Roads due to rising infection cases, effective July 31, and that travelers from Virginia arriving in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut must self-quarantine for 14 days, effective July 22, we are more likely to see deterioration in the performance of hotels in the next few weeks.”

STR is a global firm that provides insights into the hospitality industry.

