NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is stomping on Norfolk for the first time ever.



During the event, fans of all ages will experience can watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark in this one-of-a-kind show at Norfolk Scope for 3 performances.

The glow party is set for Oct 1-2. Ticket sales open on May 20 HERE.

Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.