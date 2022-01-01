PHOTOS: Hospitals across Hampton Roads welcome first babies born in 2022

Norfolk

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Baby Jude, Jan. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Riverside Hospital)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hospitals across Hampton Roads welcomed the first babies born on January 1, 2022.

With a new year, comes new life. While many residents were bringing in 2022 partying with family and friends, hospitals across Hampton Roads were busy welcoming the first local babies born in the new year.

At Sentara Obici Hospital, Hannah Downey and Matthew Walston from Suffolk welcomed their first child, Brixton Walston, at 12:25 a.m.

Brixton is a healthy and happy baby weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Hannah Downey and Matthew Walston with baby Brixton, Jan. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Kelly Kennedy, Sentara Healthcare)

At Riverside Hospital, a local family welcomed Baby Jude. He was born at 3:13 a.m. weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce and is 20 inches long. 

  • Baby Jude, Jan. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Riverside Hospital)
  • Baby Jude, Jan. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Riverside Hospital)
  • Baby Jude, Jan. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Riverside Hospital)

This post will be updated.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10