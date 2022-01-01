PHOTOS: Hospitals across Hampton Roads welcome first babies born in 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hospitals across Hampton Roads welcomed the first babies born on January 1, 2022.
With a new year, comes new life. While many residents were bringing in 2022 partying with family and friends, hospitals across Hampton Roads were busy welcoming the first local babies born in the new year.
At Sentara Obici Hospital, Hannah Downey and Matthew Walston from Suffolk welcomed their first child, Brixton Walston, at 12:25 a.m.
Brixton is a healthy and happy baby weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
At Riverside Hospital, a local family welcomed Baby Jude. He was born at 3:13 a.m. weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce and is 20 inches long.
This post will be updated.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.