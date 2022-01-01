PHOTOS: Hospitals across Hampton Roads welcome first babies born in 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hospitals across Hampton Roads welcomed the first babies born on January 1, 2022.



With a new year, comes new life. While many residents were bringing in 2022 partying with family and friends, hospitals across Hampton Roads were busy welcoming the first local babies born in the new year.

At Sentara Obici Hospital, Hannah Downey and Matthew Walston from Suffolk welcomed their first child, Brixton Walston, at 12:25 a.m.

Brixton is a healthy and happy baby weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Hannah Downey and Matthew Walston with baby Brixton, Jan. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Kelly Kennedy, Sentara Healthcare)

At Riverside Hospital, a local family welcomed Baby Jude. He was born at 3:13 a.m. weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce and is 20 inches long.

Baby Jude, Jan. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Riverside Hospital)

Welcome sweet baby Jude! Born at 3:13 A.M. January 1st, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 inches long, this precious baby became the first baby born at Riverside Health System hospital in 2022 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/kfAcpTK09V — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) January 1, 2022

