Hopeful 5-year-old Norfolk boy gets enough donations to buy adaptive bike

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a happy update for a 5-year-old boy in Norfolk who simply wants to ride a bike like everyone else.

Camden Ward, a Norfolk resident, will now get the chance to ride a bike for the very first time.

Camden has a multitude of different medical diagnoses, including autism and epilepsy. All of the health concerns make it too dangerous for him to ride a bike on his own.

But last year, his parents found an adaptive bike.

It allows someone else to pedal in the back while he rides up front.

They hoped the community would step up and help raise the $4,600 needed to buy it — and they came through.

Just a few days after the story aired on WAVY, enough money was raised.

10 On Your Side will follow up with Camden on his new bike when it gets delivered.