Honduran man pleads guilty to fourth illegal reentry into US

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Honduran man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegal reentry into the United States.

The U.S. Attorneys Office said in a news release 51-year-old Manuel Orellana-Alvarado has been removed from the country four times — in in September 2011, March 2012, April 2013 and March 2017.

Orellana-Alvarado is classified as an aggravated felon due to a prior conviction for cocaine base for sale in California in 1991.

Law enforcement in the Eastern District of Virginia encountered Orellana-Alvarado in February 2018.

Orellana-Alvarado faces a maximum of two years in prison. A sentencing hearing is set fo Sept. 9.

