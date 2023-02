House fire on Norcova Avenue in Norfolk on February 27. (Photo Courtesy: NFR)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vacant home under renovation caught fire on Norcova Avenue in Norfolk this afternoon.

On February 27, around 1:09 p.m. Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 1500 block of Norcova Avenue in response to a house fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

Neighbors told firefighters they heard a loud explosion.

No one was displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.