Home in Ocean View section of Norfolk damaged by fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A home in the Ocean View section of Norfolk was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday evening.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials stated on Twitter that firefighters responded to a small fire at a single-story home in the 100 block W. Seaview Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

The fire was brought under control a short time later, according to a second tweet from fire-rescue officials.

Photos shared by the agency’s Twitter page showed the home was heavily charred following the fire.

Information about the cause and any displacements was not immediately available.