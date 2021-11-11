Home Depot volunteers make disaster relief kits for Operation Blessing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Preparing for when disaster strikes: On Thursday, the Home Depot’s associate volunteer force in Norfolk created 360 disaster relief kits.

That’s 10 pallets worth.

Each kit contains supplies to help families clean up after a disaster, including trash bags, gloves, disinfectants, paper towels and more.

The kits are being donated to Operation Blessing in preparation for future disasters that they respond to around the country.

This project in Norfolk is part of The Home Depot Foundation’s annual Operation Surprise campaign, during which, Home Depot partners with hundreds of local nonprofits in their communities to help those in need.