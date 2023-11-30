NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Councilman JP Paige and Warm Embrace are hosting a special roundtable and a “Holiday Hug” in Norfolk.

The event is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception on 232 Chapel Street. The theme of the event is Mothers of Victims Who Have Lost Their Lives to Violence.

Holiday Hug hopes to provide fellowship and support to families that have lost loved ones to gun violence.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact them at 757-664-4253 or email at mina.barberis@norfolk.gov.