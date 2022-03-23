NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The historic former Park Place United Methodist Church on the corner of Colonial Avenue and 34th Street in Norfolk is slated to become apartments.

Norfolk City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to approve the $14 million plan to turn the building into 60 apartments.

The church, which opened in 1917, was once the largest Methodist congregation in Virginia with around 1,000 seats. It closed in 2016 and has been used as a space for community groups in the meantime.

There were community members concerned about the displacement of the programs in council chambers on Tuesday to voice opposition to the project.

Norfolk leaders say the building will become a national historic landmark with the redevelopment.