Hire Heroes USA host virtual career fair for veterans, spouses, transitioning service members

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk-area transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses are invited to join a free Hire Heroes USA Virtual Career Fair.

The fair takes place on Thursday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and provides an opportunity for veteran and military spouses who are looking for a job to connect virtually with recruiters.

“With the nation’s unemployment rate above 10 percent and veteran unemployment at 8.6 percent at last measurement in June, this event provides a safe and convenient way for candidates to find a new career during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said officials with Hire Heroes USA.

Nearly 51 employers will be in attendance who are actively seeking veterans and military spouses to fill positions.

“It’s known that veterans and military spouses bring great value to companies. We always hear from companies about the success they have with that population. They know it’s a great candidate pool they’re getting access to,” said Stacy Kramer, Hire Heroes USA employer relations assistant program manager.

Positions to be filled include accounting, IT, human resources, sales, logistics, administration, and marketing, among other professions.

“Job seekers will need a computer with internet access to participate, but webcams are not required. However, employers can initiate video chats with candidates who have webcams and grant access. Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and research employers participating in the event ahead of time.”

Registration is open until the event ends and more information can be found here. A full and up-to-date list of attending employers can be found here.

Latest News